San Antonio Zoo offering lower admission for Bexar County residents on Labor Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family on Labor Day, you may want to stop by the San Antonio Zoo!

The zoo is offering $8 admission on Monday, Sept. 4, for all Bexar County residents as part of its Locals Day.

“Locals Days allows even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in a news release.

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online, as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency.

If you’re not able to make it to the zoo on Labor Day, there are more Locals Days planned later into the year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

October 20

November 24

December 4

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.

