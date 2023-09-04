Police shut down San Antonio park meet-up with TikTok influencer

Thousands of people turned out to San Antonio's Lady Bird Johnson Park on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 thanks to a viral TikTok post by influencer Cam Wilder.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police shut down a meet-up at a Northeast Side park after thousands of people turned out to meet a TikTok influencer.

On Saturday, Cam Wilder posted a TikTok announcing that he would be at Lady Bird Johnson Park on Sunday.

According to San Antonio police, about 3,000 to 4,000 people showed up.

Police said the crowd wasn’t violent, but the size of the crowd posed an “imminent threat to public safety,” so they ordered that everyone disperse.

SAPD said two people suffered injuries. One juvenile suffered a heat-related injury and another suffered a cut on his head from falling near the pool area.

Wilder is a former college basketball player who has amassed a huge social media following, especially on TikTok, where he has 5.5 million followers.

He posts funny videos and basketball content and is known for doing park takeovers with street ball tournaments. Wilder coaches an AAU team called Rod Wave Elite. The team plays in tournaments across the country, and the players have gained notoriety — not just for their play but for their social media presence.