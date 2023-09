A patrol officer at the scene said a male and female suspect were spotted in a stolen vehicle at a gas station in the area.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a couple who allegedly wrecked a stolen vehicle late Monday morning.

The pair took off down Loop 410 before crashing the vehicle in a wooded area and taking off on foot.

Officers have a perimeter set up with a police helicopter and K9 units searching the area.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.