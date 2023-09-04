San Antonio Zoo crew mourns loss of rhino baby after mother miscarries, officials say

Reina, a female southern white rhino, miscarried her approximately 9-month-old calf on Sept. 2.

San Antonio Zoo members are mourning the loss of a baby rhino after the mother miscarried 9 months into her gestation.

“This was Reina’s first pregnancy and we optimistically look forward to future opportunities for her to be a mother,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The gestation period for white rhinos is approximately 16-18 months, the post states.

Zoo crew members said they’re “extremely saddened” by the loss.