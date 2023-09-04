84º
San Antonio Zoo crew mourns loss of rhino baby after mother miscarries, officials say

Zoo officials said they’re ‘extremely saddened’ by the loss

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Reina, a female southern white rhino, miscarried her approximately 9-month-old calf on Sept. 2. (San Antonio Zoo)

San Antonio Zoo members are mourning the loss of a baby rhino after the mother miscarried 9 months into her gestation.

A female southern white rhino named Reina miscarried her pregnancy on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to zoo officials.

“This was Reina’s first pregnancy and we optimistically look forward to future opportunities for her to be a mother,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The gestation period for white rhinos is approximately 16-18 months, the post states.

Zoo crew members said they’re “extremely saddened” by the loss.

