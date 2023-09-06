Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicks off its 130th year this September

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Fair and Rodeo will kick off its 130th annual bash this September.

Described as the largest county fair in central Texas, the event takes place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 at 701 E. Common Street in New Braunfels.

Admission to the fair is free for children ages 5 and younger, $5 for children ages 6-11 and $10 for anyone aged 12 and older.

General admission rodeo seating is $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance online and rodeo tickets include admission to the fairgrounds.

Comal County Fair and Rodeo hours:

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Grounds open 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Grounds open 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Grounds open 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.

School-age students are free until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Grounds open 8 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Sunday

Sunday, Oct. 1

Grounds open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Free admission. Fairgoers are encouraged to bring in a non-perishable food donation for the S.O.S Food Bank.

Mutton Bustin will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the rodeo arena. A maximum of 150 participants will be allowed. There is a $50 registration fee. Full details on the rules can be found online. Spectator tickets are $2 each.

There will also be a parade starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29.

A livestock show, pig wrangler contest and other interesting exhibits will be available throughout the week.

For a full list of events, visit ComalCountyFair.org.