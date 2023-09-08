Southwest Side highway, Northeast Side intersection to have intermittent closures this weekend due to line work

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Highway 90 on the Southwest Side and Wurzbach Parkway on the Northeast Side will have intermittent closures this weekend due to transmission line work.

CPS Energy said the lane closures are planned for Saturday and Sunday to replace aging transmission lines.

The closures include:

Highway 90 and Lucky Ranch : Between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, both sides of the highway and the access roads will have rolling stops to ensure the safe removal and installation of overhead lines. Blue Armor will provide traffic control. Only one customer is expected to experience outages due to the construction, and that customer has been notified.

Wurzbach Parkway and Nacogdoches Road: Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, both sides of Wurzbach Parkway will have a short closure due to the removal of old transmission lines. The work will also cause one lane closure from 11503 Bulverde Road to 10915 Nacogdoches Road. San Antonio police will provide traffic control. No outages are expected.

CPS Energy said the construction will help “maintain the overall health of our infrastructure and utility system.”

Drivers should find a different route, if possible.

“CPS Energy reminds drivers to Move Over or Slow Down, per State law, for crew and driver safety,” a news release adds.

For more information, click here.