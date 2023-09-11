Cibolo school hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony, remembers fallen first responders

CIBOLO, Texas – A Cibolo community gathered to honor America’s fallen at Legacy Traditional School’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

A powerful and moving event was held at Legacy Traditional School in Cibolo on Monday morning.

Students, staff and community members filled the gym.

“We have our Cibolo Police Department, Cibolo Fire Department, some EMTS and some parents who are first responders,” said Christopher Turner, principal at Legacy Traditional School Cibolo.

Students participated in many ways, including singing and reading poems.

Some parents believe it’s important to teach students about what happened on September 11, 2001.

“History will repeat itself if you don’t teach about it. It’s being able to keep your children abreast of what’s going on and the things that have happened. So, it will allow them to see where we have come from over these 22 years,” said Alishia Thompson, who attended the event.

After the ceremony, first responders were invited to breakfast.

Principal Turner said they hope to do this event for many years to come.

“Being a traditional legacy school, we really take pride in the flag and our country,” Turner said.

It was a special ceremony, some say they won’t forget.

“It made my heart glad that they could be able to give back in ways that they don’t really know about. Its just a small token of appreciation to those that have served and those that continue to serve,” Thompson said.