SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B held its 19th annual day of service as part of its Helping Heroes program that launched in 2005.

In remembrance of 9/11, H-E-B Partners supported more than 950 fire, law enforcement, and EMS stations across the state, according to a press release.

First responders in San Antonio received free food from a mobile kitchen serving barbeque.

H-E-B also visited stations around the city to help with cleaning and landscaping.