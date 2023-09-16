‘We’re very hopeful’: Advocates push for Congress to approve direct flight from San Antonio to DC

It's not a new topic, but business groups here in San Antonio say the time is now. Congress has until the end of September to push forward reauthorization legislation for the FAA. In that legislation, a direct flight from SAT to DCA could be allowed.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a new topic, but business groups here in San Antonio say the time is now to add direct flights from San Antonio to Washington, D.C.

Dave Peterson said when he used to travel to Washington, D.C., for military-related meetings, it used to take all day.

“It was extremely disappointing. When I needed to go for a simple meeting that couldn’t be done via Zoom or something, it took all day,” said Peterson, interim president and CEO of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

He’s just one of the many advocates in favor of a direct flight between the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

The push to secure this flight for SAT is nothing new, but Congress has until the end of September to go forward with reauthorization legislation before the current FAA authorization expires. That’s where San Antonio could secure a direct flight.

“We anxiously await the disposition of what happens,” said Jesus Saenz, the director of airports for the City of San Antonio.

The FAA regulates which airports can have direct access to DCA. The Slot Rule and the Perimeter Rule are regulations in place to curb congestion and density at the airport.

Advocates in San Antonio have tried for years to convince Congress to exempt San Antonio from these regulations but have failed. This reauthorization happens every five years. That’s why Danny Zimmerman, the executive principal and CFO of Clearly Zimmerman Engineers, said now is the time to act.

“Here, we are at an inflection point again, and all of a sudden, it’s a perfect storm,” Zimmerman said. “Having more direct flight options just increases that economic activity.”

Advocates say this flight could have direct military and industry impacts in San Antonio.

“San Antonio is a hub of economic activity for South Central Texas and Mexico and is growing with every passing day,” Zimmerman said. “Flights and airports in general are really at the heart of economic activity.”

This summer, the House rejected an amendment that would add additional flights to Reagan in its FAA authorization bill. The Senate could still approve a bipartisan agreement. Senator Ted Cruz visited San Antonio last week, saying he was a clear advocate for the flight.

