Certain cans of SPAM Classic shipped to H-E-B stores shouldn’t be consumed, USDA says

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers to not eat certain cans of SPAM Classic sold at H-E-B stores in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers not to eat certain cans of SPAM Classic shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas.

The FSIS issued a public health alert, not a recall, due to under-processing. A recall wasn’t issued because authorities believe it is no longer available for purchase.

The 12-ounce canned meat was made by Hormel Foods Corp. Services, LLC, on Aug. 17.

The meat subject to the alert has a “BEST BY AUG 2026″ date and lot code A08173 printed on the bottom of the can. It also has the establishment number “EST. 199″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers to not eat certain cans of SPAM Classic sold at H-E-B stores in Texas. (Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The cans subject to the alert were not sold by any other retailers. So far, no illnesses have been reported due to the under-processing.

“The problem was discovered when the firm reported that they inadvertently shipped product that may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility,” the alert states.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators,” the alert adds. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Anyone with questions may contact Hormel Foods’ Consumer Engagement Team at 1-800-523-4635 or cresponse@hormel.com, or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or MPHotline@usda.gov.

For more information, click here.

Read also: