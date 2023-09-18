Man cut after showing up unwanted at Southeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was attacked and stabbed after he showed up to a Southeast Side home that he was not wanted at, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9 pm. at a home near the intersection of Junior Street and Betty Jean Street, not far from East Southcross and South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the man showed up to the house and that’s when the resident grabbed something in the yard and started attacking him.

Police said the man was cut and was taken to a Brooke Army Medical Center in “stable” condition.

SAPD said so far, the resident is not being charged.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

It’s unclear if the pair new each other before the incident.