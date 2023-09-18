SAPD looking for two people accused of breaking into two James Avery stores

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who they say burglarized two James Avery stores in August 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who they say burglarized two James Avery stores in two days.

A Crime Stoppers report states the second burglary happened at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 16 at the James Avery in the 3100 block of SE Military Drive.

The two individuals forced their way into the store through the back door. They stole several items of jewelry by breaking the glass on the display cases, police said.

They fled in a white Mercedes SUV. Police said they believe the burglars also stole from a James Avery on the far West Side the day before.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of the people they believe are connected with the case. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who they say burglarized two James Avery stores in August 2023. (Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

