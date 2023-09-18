Wanted man on the run in Wilson County after deputies attempt arrest

Robert Atkins is wanted on outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle, felony theft of property.

LA VERNIA – A 33-year-old man “well known to law enforcement” in Wilson County is on the run after deputies tried to arrest him Sunday afternoon.

Wilson County deputies said they confronted Robert Atkins around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Blackjack Road in La Vernia to arrest him.

He has outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle and felony theft of property and is a suspect in multiple recent vehicle thefts and burglaries.

When deputies tried to contact Atkins at an RV, he ran and led them on a lengthy chase until he made his way into a heavily wooded area, according to the WCSO.

Eventually, deputies lost sight of him and called DPS and La Vernia police for backup. Despite extra efforts from a DPS aircraft and a K-9 officer, Atkins was nowhere to be found.

Atkins’ girlfriend, 30-year-old Jazzmine Hart was also at the residence and was arrested for felony hindering apprehension. Deputies said she is being held in the Wilson County Jail.

Search efforts are still underway for Atkins. He’s described as having a “slender build” with a goatee, several tattoos and is wearing a black shirt and shorts with bright tennis shoes.

“Atkins is well known to law enforcement and has several known associates in the area. Anyone found to be assisting or aiding him will be charged accordingly,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

There will be extra patrols from the sheriff’s office in the area Sunday evening.

Anyone who has more information on Atkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact the WCSO at 830-393-2535.