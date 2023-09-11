SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who shot at vehicle on Interstate 10 on Northwest Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who shot at a vehicle as it was traveling on Interstate 10 near UTSA Boulevard on June 16, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who shot at a vehicle as it was traveling on Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side in June.

A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at approximately 4:50 p.m. on June 16 on the southbound lanes of Interstate 10 near UTSA Boulevard.

An unknown man in a white SUV pulled up to the driver’s side of a Mitsubishi Mirage and shot at the male driver, police said.

The driver was not injured. A motive for the shooting was not released.

Crime Stoppers released a photo of the white SUV, possibly a Jeep, that they believe is connected with the case. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

