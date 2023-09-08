SAPD searching for person who punched, cut employees at dollar store

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who they say punched and cut employees on Jan. 19, 2023, at the Family Dollar in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who they say punched and cut employees at a dollar store on the North Side.

The incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 19 at the Family Dollar in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Ashby Place.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the man went to the store and employees recognized him, as he had allegedly stolen from the store before.

The man was told to leave, and he walked up to an employee and punched him, police said. Another employee tackled the man, and the suspect then pulled out a knife and cut him during the struggle, police said.

Employees were able to take the knife away from the man, who fled the location.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of the man they believe is the suspect in the case, and they are asking anyone with information about him to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: