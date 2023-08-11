SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person accused of shooting man outside store

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who shot man on July 6 outside a store in the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who shot a man outside a Southwest Side convenience store.

Police said a man walked up to another man on July 6 outside a store in the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road and shot him in the torso.

The shooter fled, and the victim, 38, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police at the scene said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of the man they believe is the shooter in the case, and they are asking anyone with information about him to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

