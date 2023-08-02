Cashier hit in face during beauty supply robbery on far West Side

A man and woman are wanted in connection with a robbery at Fox Beauty Supply at 11019 Culebra Road on July 26.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help identify a man and a woman wanted in connection with a robbery at a beauty supply store on the far West Side.

According to San Antonio police, the pair entered Fox Beauty Supply at 11019 Culebra Road on July 26.

A store cashier recognized one of the suspects as a regular shoplifter, police said.

The man attempted to distract the cashier by making small talk with her while the woman concealed items in her purse, police said. The woman walked past the cashier, who noticed unpaid items in the bag.

The cashier asked the woman to return the items she had concealed, but the woman refused and walked toward the store exit, police said.

The cashier tried to follow the woman, but the man blocked the victim and threatened to harm her.

The man then hit the victim in the face to stop her from following the female suspect, police said.

The pair fled together in a blue vehicle with rear-end damage.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP) if you recognize the suspects. To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

