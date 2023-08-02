East Central HS teacher arrested, accused of leaving toddlers in a running vehicle

A teacher and coach at East Central High School faces multiple felony charges after San Antonio police investigators said he left two toddlers in a running vehicle on the far Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A teacher and coach at East Central High School faces multiple felony charges after San Antonio police investigators said he left two toddlers in a running vehicle on the far Northwest Side.

Ronell Conyers was arrested Thursday evening in the 17500 block of La Cantera Parkway, after an officer in the area for an unrelated call found two young children in Conyers’ vehicle, SAPD records show.

He faces two charges of child abandonment with the intent to return, a state jail felony.

“The toddlers inside were unable to effectively communicate with me due to their age,” wrote an SAPD officer, who noted that the vehicle was unlocked, running and left “in an area notorious for vehicle thefts.”

Conyers told police he was making food deliveries in the area and had only been gone around five minutes, the report states.

But a manager at a nearby restaurant stated Conyers had been at the establishment “for a long time,” and provided police a timestamped receipt indicating that the toddlers had been left unsupervised for over 30 minutes, the report states.

Conyers is listed in public records as a health science teacher at East Central High School and a coach for the school’s lacrosse team.

Brandon Oliver, ECISD’s director of marketing and communications, released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“In regards to your inquiry regarding the arrest of Ronell Conyers, the district was informed through the Educator Clearinghouse yesterday (Monday) afternoon. In accordance with district protocol, the East Central ISD has reported the matter to the State Board for Educator Certification. The district will strictly adhere to all guidelines set forth by the State and its own policies, which may include taking actions up to termination, depending on the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings or Mr. Conyer’s decision to resign from the District. Please note that the situation is currently under investigation, and the district will continue to cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry. The district remains focused on maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for all students and upholding the highest standards of conduct among its staff.”

Oliver confirmed late Tuesday that “he will not be in the classroom” while the investigation takes place.

Conyers is free on bonds totaling $6,000, court records show.

He is scheduled for pre-hearings in 186th District Court on Aug. 30 and Sept. 5.