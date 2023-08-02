Man, woman wanted for leaving day-old baby outside church during July heat, SAPD says

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are searching for the people who left a baby outside a Northwest Side church on July 17, 2023, as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man and woman who abandoned a one-day-old boy outside a Northwest Side church, where he remained unnoticed for nearly 20 hours during the summer heat.

At 1 a.m. on July 17, surveillance video captured the man and woman with a basket outside the Grissom Road Church in the 5400 block of Lost Lane, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

They placed the basket under an awning by the back door and left the location on foot.

Police said a person didn’t notice the basket until later that day at around 8:50 p.m.

When the person uncovered it, they found the baby inside. Police added that the basket was covered by a jacket.

The high in San Antonio on that day was 104 degrees.

A preliminary report from SAPD states the baby was not in distress and still had his umbilical cord attached. A note was also found at the scene.

Police released surveillance photos of the man and woman who they believe left the baby outside the church. They are asking anyone with information about them to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

