Man arrested for killing kitten during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly killing a kitten during an argument at a San Antonio hotel on Monday.

Robert Martinez, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree felony charge for cruelty to a nonlivestock animal.

San Antonio police reported that Martinez was visiting someone at Staybridge Suites off NE Loop 410 when an argument ensued.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Martinez became aggressive during the argument and picked up the victim’s kitten and threw it across the room.

The victim told police she then saw the kitten on the floor, surrounded by blood.

Investigators said the kitten was found dead at the scene and attributed its injuries to Martinez, the affidavit states.

Martinez is being held on a $10,000 bond, jail records show.

Court records show that Martinez does not have any prior charges in Bexar County.