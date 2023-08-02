102º
Man arrested for killing kitten during argument, police say

Robert Martinez threw kitten against a wall at San Antonio hotel, affidavit alleges

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, Animals
Robert Martinez mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly killing a kitten during an argument at a San Antonio hotel on Monday.

Robert Martinez, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree felony charge for cruelty to a nonlivestock animal.

San Antonio police reported that Martinez was visiting someone at Staybridge Suites off NE Loop 410 when an argument ensued.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Martinez became aggressive during the argument and picked up the victim’s kitten and threw it across the room.

The victim told police she then saw the kitten on the floor, surrounded by blood.

Investigators said the kitten was found dead at the scene and attributed its injuries to Martinez, the affidavit states.

Martinez is being held on a $10,000 bond, jail records show.

Court records show that Martinez does not have any prior charges in Bexar County.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

