SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in aggravated robbery at Family Dollar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery that happened at a Family Dollar just this past weekend.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at a Family Dollar in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from Monterey Park on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the store and began taking items from the store shelves. That’s when, police say, while in the process of committing the theft, he then verbally threatened to stab a store employee.

The man fled prior to officers arriving. He has not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.