Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to host Precinct 4 community conversation on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will be leading a community conversation for Precinct 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

The county’s top leader said he wants to address the most pressing issues and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

Tuesday afternoon event comes as part of a series of conversations that Sakai will host for each of the four commissioners’ precincts.

The community conversation for Precinct 4 will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Davis-Scott Family YMCA located at 1213 Iowa Street and is scheduled to last for 90 minutes. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sakai and other city and county leaders are addressing residents’ concerns and hoping to find solutions amid a recent string of police shootings. In five incidents within two weeks, five San Antonio officers were wounded by suspects, and three suspects were killed by officers.

Sakai announced he is meeting privately with public safety and criminal justice officials to address the violence and come up with solutions. He called the problem of repeat, violent offenders being out on the streets due to low bonds a “complex issue.”

San Antonio city leaders are also hosting public events.

City Council District 4 hosted a town hall with SAPD Chief William McManus and District Attorney Joe Gonzales on Sept. 11.

District 7 residents were also given the opportunity to ask questions and hear from the city and county’s public safety leaders at a town hall on Sept. 14.

Community meetings for precincts 1 to 3 will be held on the following dates: