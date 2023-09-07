San Antonio, Bexar County officials to discuss recent police shootings, plans to address violence

SAN ANTONIO – After five police shootings in the past two weeks, in which five San Antonio officers have been wounded by suspects and three suspects have been killed, the city and Bexar County will bring together law enforcement and other leaders to discuss the recent violence.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, in a joint news release, announced that they would be using this meeting to develop plans to reduce police shootings.

“Public safety is the priority for everyone in Bexar County, including law enforcement personnel, the judiciary, and all our residents. Working together, we need to come up with approaches to this complicated issue. Our judiciary and law enforcement are committed to addressing our challenges, and most importantly, reducing the violence we’re currently experiencing in our community,” said Judge Sakai in a written statement.

KSAT has tried multiple times to get an interview with Sakai regarding the shootings, but the county judge has not been made available.

Since last Friday, @ksatnews has tried to talk with @JudgePeterSakai about the string of shootings involving San Antonio police officers in the past two weeks. In those incidents, five officers were wounded by suspects, and three suspects were shot.

#ksatnews — KSAT Daniela Ibarra (@KSATDaniela) September 7, 2023

Nirenberg expressed similar sentiments, saying it’s a collaborative effort that needs to be addressed now.

“It is always unacceptable when a violent crime is committed against any resident, particularly by repeat violent offenders. This is unfortunately a complex issue, but it is one we must address collaboratively and immediately,” said Mayor Nirenberg in a written statement.

The public safety meeting is expected also to include the following public safety and criminal justice officials:

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

District Attorney Joe Gonzales

City Manager Erik Walsh

County Manager David Smith

City Attorney Andy Segovia

Criminal District Judge Ron Rangel

McManu and Gonzales have been at odds for the past few days, putting the blame on the other’s agency following another police shooting involving a wanted suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

The joint news release from Nirenberg and Sakai did not include a public date for the meeting. The county judge’s communication director told KSAT that details would be made available later.

KSAT will update you with more details about this meeting as the information becomes available.