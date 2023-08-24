100º
LIVE: SAPD responding to 2 crime scenes, public urged to avoid areas

KSAT has multiple crews en route to the scene

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: SAPD, Police, Crime, South Side, West Side, Police Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have swarmed two separate crime scenes believed to be related to a shooting.

The incidents began around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The public is urged to avoid the 100 block of Oriental Avenue, on the South Side, and Westward Drive and Westrock Drive, on the West Side, as both places are active crime scenes.

Details on what happened are limited. KSAT has multiple crews en route to the crime scenes.

Multiple viewers also called KSAT to report that Highway 90 near Loop 410 on the West Side had a massive police presence with dozens of units with their lights on.

A witness at the South Side scene told one of our crews that he heard around 20 gunshots coming from outside of his apartment.

He said he walked outside, and there were three vehicles shooting at each other before a police officer pulled in. Moments later, all of the vehicles took off.

An SAPD patrol vehicle crashed about a block away from the first crime scene.

An SAPD patrol car with visible damage near a crime scene on the South Side. (KSAT)

According to an SAPD supervisor, two officers T-boned each other as the suspect ran toward them while armed with a gun. Injuries to the officers are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12.

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12.

