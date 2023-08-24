Prepare for possible rolling power outages Thursday evening, officials say

Local officials hold a news conference on the possibility of rolling power outages.

SAN ANTONIO – Residents across Texas should brace for “a very strong probability” of power outages Thursday afternoon and evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The rolling outages would occur most likely between 6-9 p.m. in 15-minute increments, CPS Energy President and CEO Rudy Garza said during an afternoon press conference.

Nirenberg said the city is working with the county, CPS Energy and SAWS to conserve energy.

Residents are being urged to raise their thermostats and avoid using large appliances such as ovens, washers and driers.

The conservation warning comes about three hours after ERCOT issued an appeal for Texans to conserve electricity use from 3-10 p.m. Thursday.

ERCOT said the appeal comes due to low wind-power generation and high energy demand, which is expected to reduce operating reserves for several hours.

While Garza called the energy situation a “load shed event,” he said this will be much different than the winter storm in February 2021.

Nirenberg said the city may send wireless emergency alerts beginning at 4:30 p.m. to let residents know about the situation.

The mayor said all city libraries will be open until 9 p.m. as cooling centers for residents.

