Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to publicly address police shootings for first time

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will make his first public comments on the recent rash of police shootings during a media availability Friday afternoon.

The event, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., will be livestreamed and can be viewed in the video player above.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales has been on the defense after San Antonio Police Chief William McManus put some blame on the county’s prosecuting office for the shootings, saying that the shootings all involved people who were repeat criminal offenders who should have been behind bars.

“I’m not going to let SAPD accept the blame for all these cases being dismissed,” Gonzales said. “I’m not going to do it.”

While the D.A. is an elected position, Gonzales also has to answer to Sakai as the head of the county government.

The county judge released a joint statement with Mayor Ron Nirenberg Thursday afternoon saying the city and county plan to address the violence. But Sakai has refused to answer any questions himself.

Since Friday, KSAT has reached out to Sakai’s office four separate times for public comment.

“He knows it’s a complicated issue, and he’ll do what he can,” Sakai’s spokesman, Jim Lefko, said on Wednesday. “If there’s a role for him to play, I’m sure he’ll be interested in playing it.”

On Thursday, when KSAT again asked for a comment, Lefko said that Sakai “is tied up with the nearly $3 billion budget we are finalizing in five days.”

The joint news release from Nirenberg and Sakai did not include a public date for the meeting. Lefko told KSAT that details would be made available later.

Since Aug. 24, there have been five incidents where a police officer was either shot by a suspect or shot a suspect. Six officers have been injured by gunfire including an officer who accidentally shot himself in one of the incidents. In three of the incidents, police shot and killed the suspect involved.

McManus said in each of these cases, the suspect had a prior criminal record.

“I remain concerned about people who are on the street who should be in jail because they’re habitual offenders, especially the violent crime habitual offenders, which this individual was,” McManus said after one of the shootings.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks,” McManus said. “I don’t want to get into a back and forth with the DA, but I just know that this happens in many, many, many cases. This isn’t an anomaly here... this is happening over and over and over again.”

Gonzales responded to the criticism by saying:

“You know, I swore an oath when I was elected back in 2019 and was re-elected and began my second term earlier this year was to do everything I could do to keep our community safe. But we still have obligations as lawyers. We still have to go to court and prove these cases, regardless of how much I want to keep this community safe. We have to do our jobs. And that requires us being able to prove these cases. So, I felt it was important to correct that narrative that we are not doing what we’re supposed to be doing, that I am not doing enough as a leader of this huge office and in keeping our community safe.”

