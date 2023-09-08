District 4 to host public safety town hall following string of shootings involving SAPD officers

SAN ANTONIO – Following five police shootings in the past two weeks, District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia plans to host a public safety town hall with San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Rose de Lima Church, located at 9883 Marbach Road.

Residents are invited to attend the town hall to “share their concerns, learn more about SAPD’s efforts and propose ideas to help us keep each other safe,” a news release said.

“The increase in officer-involved shootings is causing people to worry about the safety of our community and reevaluate how we keep each other safe,” Garcia said in a statement. “Residents of San Antonio deserve to feel secure and protected in their communities. The brave women and men who put their lives on the line each day are not the only ones responsible for the safety of our community. We need to ensure they have the resources to adequately do their jobs just as much as our residents need resources to realize their full potential. I am concerned about these incidents that are becoming more frequent and putting officers in grave danger.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai also announced this week that they plan to host a similar event to develop plans to reduce police shootings. Details of the meeting have yet to be announced.

The shootings have left five San Antonio police officers wounded and three suspects killed.

