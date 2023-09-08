WATCH LIVE: DA holds another press conference following Judge Sakai’s comments on police shootings

SAN ANTONIO – The back and forth between Bexar County leaders continue after the recent string of police shootings in the last two weeks.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is speaking out once again on public safety, coming just hours after Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai made his first comments on the shootings Friday afternoon.

Since Aug. 24, there have been five incidents where a police officer was either shot by a suspect or shot a suspect. Six officers have been injured by gunfire including an officer who accidentally shot himself in one of the incidents. In three of the incidents, police shot and killed the suspect involved.

McManus said in each of these cases, the suspects were “habitual” criminal offenders with prior criminal records.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has placed some blame on the DA’s Office for the criminal process that led to the suspects being free and on the streets. You can see a timeline of the shootings below:

Aug. 24 -Jesse Garcia, 28, allegedly shot at San Antonio police officers and wounded three of them. He was arrested after barricading himself inside an apartment for hours. The two most seriously injured officers were Officer Raul Chavez and Officer Rhett Shoquist, who was shot in the head. Both survived and have been released from the hospital. SWAT Officer Adam Rule was struck in the forearm by a round fired through the patrol vehicle’s window. A light affixed to the shoulder of a fourth officer — Josue Vallejo-Martinez — was struck by gunfire, but the officer was uninjured.

Aug. 30 - Michael Kirkland, 40, opened fire at drivers and police officers on an East Side highway and was killed by police, according to SAPD. Officer J. Owen was shot and hospitalized.

Aug. 30 - Officer John Helle accidentally shot himself during a foot chase where officers fatally shot 21-year-old Victor Fernandes in a Home Depot parking lot.

Sept. 4 - Officers Juan Dominguez and Matthew Raste shot and killed Jacob String during a pursuit on the Southeast Side near Southcross and Prestwick.

Sept. 5 - A San Antonio police officer was shot on the city's Southwest Side near the 200 block of Iroquois Street. Suspect Dominick Rubio was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, violation of bond and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

