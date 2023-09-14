District 7 hosts public safety town hall Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – District 7 residents will have a chance to ask questions and hear from city and county public safety leaders at a town hall on Thursday.

The D7 town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Doris Griffin Senior One Stop Center located at 6157 Northwest Loop 410 #410.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales are scheduled to be there along with other speakers from SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department, Developmental Services Department, Department of Human Services and Animal Care Services.

“Residents are invited to voice their concerns, share their experiences, and engage in a meaningful dialogue with leadership from several city departments,” a press release from the city stated.

McManus and Gonzales both attended another town hall meeting earlier this week for residents of District 4.

City and county leaders are addressing residents’ concerns and hoping to find solutions amid a recent string of police shootings in which five San Antonio officers were wounded by suspects and three suspects were killed by officers in five incidents within two weeks.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai has also announced he will be leading four community conversations.

Public safety and criminal justice officials have also planned to meet together to address the violence.