Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to host 4 community conversations

One meeting will be held in each of the commissioner’s precincts between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai announced he will be leading four community conversations over the next few weeks.

The county’s top leader said he wants to address the most pressing issues and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

There will be one meeting in each of the county’s four commissioner’s precincts:

  • Sept. 19 at the Davis-Scott Family YMCA located at 1213 Iowa Street in Precinct 4.
  • Sept. 26 at the Will W. Jackson Community Hall located at 758 Donaldson in Precinct 2.
  • Sept. 28 at the SAMSAT David Moore Education Center located at 5035 SW 36th Street in Precinct 1.
  • Oct. 4 at the USTA Park West Fieldhouse located at 8000 Loop 1604 in Precinct 3.

Each community conversation meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last for 90 minutes. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sakai and other city and county leaders are addressing residents’ concerns and hoping to find solutions amid a recent string of police shootings. In five incidents within two weeks, five San Antonio officers were wounded by suspects and three suspects were killed by officers.

Sakai announced he is meeting privately with public safety and criminal justice officials to address the violence and come up with solutions. He called the problem of repeat, violent offenders being out on the streets due to low bonds a “complex issue.”

San Antonio city leaders are also hosting public events.

City Council District 4 hosted a town hall with SAPD Chief William McManus and District Attorney Joe Gonzales on Sept. 11.

District 7 residents were given the opportunity to ask questions and hear from the city and county’s public safety leaders at a town hall on Sept. 14.

