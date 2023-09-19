San Antonio-area pet rescue adding spay/neuter clinic, kennels to keep up with demand

God's Dogs Rescue in San Antonio is expanding with a spay/neuter clinic and two indoor/outdoor climate-controlled kennel buildings.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area pet rescue is expanding with a spay and neuter clinic and two indoor/outdoor kennel buildings.

God’s Dogs said the clinic and kennels will be built on five acres adjacent to their current facility in southwest Bexar County.

The clinic will serve animals at God’s Dogs as well as dogs and cats at other rescue groups for a low cost.

The kennels will be able to hold 40 dogs as they wait to be adopted. The buildings will be climate-controlled, a news release states.

In the release, CEO Julianne Marchbanks said the expansion will help the rescue keep up with the demand, as their shelter is over capacity with more than 600 dogs in its care.

“In recent years, spay and neuter surgery appointments have become increasingly expensive and difficult to schedule due to staff shortages and not enough veterinary clinics,” Marchbanks said. “This shortage provided an opportunity for God’s Dogs Rescue to look for a solution not just for ourselves, but also for other local rescue groups.”

The clinic and kennels are expected to be completed in 2024.

God’s Dogs is raising money for the construction costs as part of The Big Give 2023.

For more information on donating, click here.