Harlandale ISD recruits international teachers to fill shortage, provide new student opportunities

SAN ANTONIO – Finding teachers for the classroom continues to be challenging, so Harlandale ISD is searching for talented teachers across borders.

Harlandale ISD is short 60 teachers this year. With that kind of understaffing, board members are broadening their talent search by sponsoring work visas.

“I think it’s a win-win situation for everybody. You know, we’re helping those international teachers get here to the United States and teach here in American schools. And at the same time, we are providing our students with even more opportunities,” Veraza said.

One opportunity for students is to learn two languages. Veraza said finding bilingual teachers is a challenge.

International teachers will bring experience teaching in another country and become certified to teach in Texas.

“Ninety-seven percent of our students are Hispanic. As you know, San Antonio is a big city for Spanish speakers as well. And so by having those Spanish speakers, those dual language classes, we are preparing our students for the future,” Veraza said.

Harlandale is not the only school district recruiting out of the country. San Antonio ISD has been sponsoring work visas for international teachers as far away as Nicaragua.

“We’re very excited that this was approved. We think that it’s a great starting point to get our teachers into the classrooms,” Veraza said.

