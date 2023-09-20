Harlandale ISD school board approves hiring of international educators through H-1B visa program

SAN ANTONIO – In a recent school board meeting, Harlandale ISD unanimously voted to approve funds for employee immigration legal services and expenses under the H-1B visa program.

The program will allow U.S. employers to hire foreign workers with needed skills for a specified period.

According to HISD’s public information officer, the H-1B visas are good for three years and can be renewed for an additional three years.

The school board approved expenditures and expenses as the program is being utilized to hire certified bilingual teachers.

“Here at Harlandale ISD, we are being proactive in our recruitment efforts, and we know that this initiative will help us attract international talent that will enrich the educational experience for our students,” said Dr. Melinda Salinas, Harlandale ISD’s executive director of Human Resources.

The district plans to begin hiring international teachers as soon as possible. Harlandale’s job positions page lists immediate openings for Dual Language Elementary and Secondary Spanish teaching positions.

“By bringing diverse perspectives and global expertise into our classrooms, we aim to broaden horizons, foster cultural understanding and prepare our students for a globally interconnected world,” said Gerardo Soto, Harlandale ISD superintendent.

Eligibility for the visa program is determined by proof of education or experience and a demonstrated need for qualified applicants.

Harlandale ISD serves about 12,000 students in San Antonio.