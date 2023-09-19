96º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio Alliance says SAISD’s proposed ‘rightsizing’ plan should be trimmed down

19 schools could be closed under proposed plan

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Tags: San Antonio, Rightsizing, School Closures, SAISD, San Antonio Alliance
Several parents and teachers are pushing back against San Antonio ISD’s proposed plan to close a fifth of its schools.

SAN ANTONIO – Several parents and teachers are pushing back against San Antonio ISD’s proposed plan to close a fifth of its schools.

On Tuesday, the district laid out its initial recommendation and listed the 19 schools that could be closed.

“In closing the smaller schools, we strip the community of its very identity and sense of security as well as familiarity,” said one parent during Tuesday evening’s board meeting.

A majority of the schools are elementary schools.

“Regardless of where Lamar lands on this list, as a board, you should be as uncomfortable as I am with any recommendation,” said the parent of Lamar Elementary students.

Alejandra Lopez, president of the San Antonio Alliance, said she believes the number of schools on the list could be trimmed down.

It’s one of several positions Lopez believes will lead to better outcomes.

“We’ve been given no indication that closing this many schools is going to lead to better outcomes and a better future for students and families,” she said.

Lopez hopes the community gets to decide what happens to the schools.

“The schools belong to the people, and the people should have a say in what happens to them,” said Lopez.

Among the other recommendations were three school mergers, two grade reconfigurations, one relocation, and one co-location, with 23 campuses getting relocated individuals.

The school board plans to vote on the final recommendation package on Monday, Nov. 13, following an additional round of community input.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Valerie Gomez is lead video editor and graphic artist for KSAT Explains. She began her career in 2014 and has been with KSAT since 2017. She helped create KSAT’s first digital-only newscast in 2018, and her work on KSAT Explains and various specials have earned her a Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media and multiple Emmy nominations.

email

twitter