San Antonio Alliance says SAISD’s proposed ‘rightsizing’ plan should be trimmed down

SAN ANTONIO – Several parents and teachers are pushing back against San Antonio ISD’s proposed plan to close a fifth of its schools.

On Tuesday, the district laid out its initial recommendation and listed the 19 schools that could be closed.

“In closing the smaller schools, we strip the community of its very identity and sense of security as well as familiarity,” said one parent during Tuesday evening’s board meeting.

A majority of the schools are elementary schools.

“Regardless of where Lamar lands on this list, as a board, you should be as uncomfortable as I am with any recommendation,” said the parent of Lamar Elementary students.

Alejandra Lopez, president of the San Antonio Alliance, said she believes the number of schools on the list could be trimmed down.

It’s one of several positions Lopez believes will lead to better outcomes.

“We’ve been given no indication that closing this many schools is going to lead to better outcomes and a better future for students and families,” she said.

Lopez hopes the community gets to decide what happens to the schools.

“The schools belong to the people, and the people should have a say in what happens to them,” said Lopez.

Among the other recommendations were three school mergers, two grade reconfigurations, one relocation, and one co-location, with 23 campuses getting relocated individuals.

The school board plans to vote on the final recommendation package on Monday, Nov. 13, following an additional round of community input.