San Antonio charter school recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday recognized IDEA Carver Academy, a public charter school in San Antonio, as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School.

IDEA Carver Academy is the only school in San Antonio to receive the prestigious honor and one of 29 in Texas. This year, a total of 353 schools in the nation received the award.

“We are very proud of the hard work and dedication from our staff and students to help achieve this incredible honor,” IDEA Carver Academy Principal Laura Flack said in a news release. “Our teachers and staff are dedicated in providing our students with the best education to prepare them for their future academic journey.”

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

IDEA Carver was recognized for the second category.

“To have one of our IDEA San Antonio campuses recognized as a Blue Ribbon Award-winning school exemplifies great opportunities not just for our scholars, but for our entire city,” said Angie Arismendi, Executive Director of IDEA San Antonio. “Every day, our educators work to help make sure students in our community know college is attainable for all and this recognition is a testament to our mission.”

Located on the city’s East Side, IDEA Carver Academy opened in 2012 and currently educates more than 500 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The school is the oldest IDEA school in the San Antonio area.