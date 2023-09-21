Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Lytle

SAN ANTONIO – A lucky customer bought a winning Powerball ticket at a store in the San Antonio area for Wednesday night’s drawing — but it wasn’t the jackpot.

The Texas Lottery states that a Stripes store in Lytle, located at Interstate 35 and McDonald Street, sold a ticket that matched all five white numbers drawn – 16, 27, 59, 62, 63. The ticket did not match the red Powerball, 23.

The customer purchased the power play, bringing the winnings to $2 million.

The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $725 million, with a cash value of $345.7 million.

This ranks as the eighth-largest prize in the game’s history and the third-largest prize this year.

The next drawing is on Saturday night.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.