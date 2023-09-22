$7.7 million in meth seized at Laredo port of entry

(Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $7.7 million in methamphetamine at a Laredo port of entry on September 20.

According to a news release, the seizure happened at the World Trade Bridge on Wednesday, when a CBP officer referred a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of limes for secondary inspection.

Following a thorough examination, CBP officers discovered 384 packages containing a total of 869 pounds of methamphetamine within the trailer, officials said.

The narcotics have a street value of $7.7 million, officials said.

CBP seized the drugs and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.