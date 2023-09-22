Grandparent raising grandchildren shares how San Antonio Food Bank changed their lives

SAN ANTONIO – For Hunger Action Month, KSAT 12 is exploring how the San Antonio Food Bank is helping our neighbors.

San Antonio resident Brenda Sauceda thanks the San Antonio Food Bank for their support during tough times.

“We started coming to the food bank in January of 22. My daughter had passed away and we had our granddaughter, my grandchildren and they were helping us out a lot because times got tough,” Sauceda said.

Sauceda found herself raising her two grandchildren. She reflects on how the food at the distribution events helped her family.

“We would go to the stadium through the food bank drives that they would have. And they were helping us tremendously. And they treat you like a person. You’re not just you know, they don’t criticize you. They don’t treat you like you’re just a number. They ask you how you’re doing. What can we do to help you?” Sauceda said.

The San Antonio Food Bank fights hunger year round and serves 100,000 people a week.

For Hunger Action Month, Sauceda encourages others to get involved and said they will be helping families like hers.