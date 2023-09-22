New Braunfels police searching for 64-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Cindy Williams Feathers, 64, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Friday in the 1900 block of Kalli Jo Lane.

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old woman who disappeared in New Braunfels.

The alert states that Cindy Williams Feathers was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Kalli Jo Lane.

Authorities said Feathers has a cognitive impairment, and her “disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde/gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing brown glasses, a brown floral top, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Feathers was last seen in a silver 2012 Honda Pilot with the Texas license plate BJN1999.

The vehicle has black running boards with a visible car seat in the rear passenger seat, the alert states.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.