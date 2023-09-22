West Side convenience store Jefferson Bodega up for sale

SAN ANTONIO – Local convenience store Jefferson Bodega is now for sale, providing the opportunity for a new owner to take over the popular establishment.

The West Side business has a significant following thanks to its focus on community and culture. The store also offers a wide array of items not normally found in convenience stores, like specialty beers and imported candy. The store consistently serves as the venue for community markets, events and concerts.

Jefferson Bodega was originally opened in 2019 by Luke and Lisa Horgan. Last year, health issues forced the couple to only operate the business four days a week. Luke Horgan told the Business Journal they would like to open the store the entire week, and selling the business makes the most sense to achieve this goal.

However, the Horgans expect the new owners to build off their progress to grow and maintain the community aspect of the bodega. The new owners will receive “extensive training” from the current owners, who are willing to help with the transition as much as possible.

“We have the best people in the world. If the right people step in, they’re going to see that it’s even better for them,” Luke Horgan told the Business Journal. “It should be more hours, more opportunity, more stuff and, hopefully, more investment. We’re hoping that somebody comes in that can actually develop the property a little bit. Maybe expand it to include some food service and coffee service.”

Click here to read the full story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.