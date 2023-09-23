85º
Woman shot in face by man’s ex-girlfriend during argument, SAPD says

Police are still working to identify the ex-girlfriend

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD, EMS respond to shooting in 600 block of Darby Street on September 23, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a woman who shot her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend in the face during an argument at a Southwest Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Darby Street.

Police at the scene said a man’s ex-girlfriend showed up at his home, where he was with his current girlfriend, and the two women in their 30s got into an altercation.

During the argument, the ex-girlfriend pulled a gun and shot the woman in the chin.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAPD says the ex fled the scene on foot after the shooting. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate her.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

