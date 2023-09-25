Man arrested for firing rounds into the air at Smoke Texas Downtown during rap concert, SAPD says

James Jayshawn Harper Alverado was arrested on Sept. 24, 2023. He's accused of firing a gun a

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing gunshots into the air during a rap concert at a popular downtown venue, San Antonio police said.

James Jayshawn Harper Alvarado, 22, is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon on a licensed premise and felon in possession of a firearm — both felony charges. He was also charged with misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and violation of bond/protective order.

Court records show he was out on probation for a 2022 charge of possession of a prohibited firearm short-barrel.

It happened at about 2:20 a.m. early Sunday during a performance by rapper Boosie Badazz at Smoke Texas Downtown, located in the 500 block of East Crockett Street.

According to San Antonio police, onsite security had already detained Alvarado when they arrived and nobody was injured by the gunfire.

Alvarado was booked into the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $25,000.