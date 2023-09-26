83º
Search for North East ISD trustee continues after board votes to hold four more interviews

Whoever is appointed will serve as the interim District 2 trustee until the May election

SAN ANTONIO – The search for an interim school board trustee continues in the North East Independent School District.

Board members voted to hold four more interviews for its open District 2 seat on Monday night.

Trustee Terri Williams, who served as the board’s vice president, died in August. She would have been up for re-election in 2026.

The district consists of NEISD’s southeastern region, just east of I-35 and Austin Highway, from Toepperwein Road to Fort Sam Houston.

Trustees began interviewing eight candidates earlier this month.

It’s unclear when the board could make a final decision. Whoever is appointed will serve as the interim District 2 trustee until the May election.

