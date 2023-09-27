85º
San Antonio police seek information in slaying of 28-year-old man

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Juan Mendoza, 28 (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to search for information in a fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in March 2022.

The shooting happened at 7 p.m. on March 25, 2022, at the intersection of El Paso Street and S General McMullen Drive.

Police said Juan Mendoza was with another person at the intersection’s red light when another vehicle pulled up next to him and began firing.

Mendoza was struck in the gunfire and later died due to his injuries.

SAPD says the suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrival.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

