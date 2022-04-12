SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues in slaying of 28-year-old man

San Antonio police have put out a Crime Stoppers request for help regarding the death of 28-year old Juan Mendoza on March 25.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are offering up to $5,000 dollars for anyone who leads them to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Juan Mendoza, 28-years-old.

Mendoza’s mother, Magdalena Martinez, says he was on the way to meet her at a family dinner when he was gunned down.

“I just talked to him about five minutes before this happened,” she said.

A police report indicated his girlfriend was in the vehicle and saw a black four-door sedan drive off immediately after the shooting, as they waited at the stoplight on El Paso and General McMullen on March 25 around 7 p.m.

Martinez, who is bed-bound, says her youngest son was a huge help to her.

“My only son, my only boy. He was my right hand. He was my everything. At any time I would call him and my son would be here with me,” she said.

Mendoza leaves behind two children under five-years-old and a girlfriend, who is five-months pregnant. He will be buried on what would have been his 29th birthday.

His mother is pleading that anyone with information call police, at 210-224-STOP.

“I wish if anybody would know or saw anything, please come forward to the police department and let them know if they saw anything,” she said.