SAPD searching for suspect who held woman at gunpoint during car robbery

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect who held a woman at gunpoint during a car robbery earlier this week.

The robbery happened at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 10300 block of Huebner Road.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was inside her car when a man approached her and pointed a gun at her, demanding she get out.

The suspect fled with the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210)224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

