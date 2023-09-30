SAPD searching for suspect who held woman at gunpoint during car robbery

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect who held woman at gunpoint during car theft

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect who held a woman at gunpoint during a car robbery earlier this week.

The robbery happened at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 10300 block of Huebner Road.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was inside her car when a man approached her and pointed a gun at her, demanding she get out.

The suspect fled with the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210)224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.