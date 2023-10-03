More than 30 arrested in Guadalupe County narcotics investigation

Seguin – More than 30 people were arrested in Guadalupe County as part of an operation conducted by several law enforcement agencies.

The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted the operation beginning on September 28. Officers arrested 13 people who had felony warrants for their arrests. Another 18 people were arrested on various narcotics and firearms charges. A spokesperson for the Seguin Police Department told KSAT that the arrests are the results of various investigations over the last few months. Most of those arrested are facing drug possession or distribution charges, at least one man was arrested on three counts of aggravated kidnapping and another is facing a robbery charge.

In addition to the arrests, the Task Force also recovered more than $65,000 in stolen property including a stolen vehicle, trailer, and a heavy trencher. The operation also ended with officers seizing a variety of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamines, and heroin.

More arrests are expected.