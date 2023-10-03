87º
More than 30 arrested in Guadalupe County narcotics investigation

The investigation also led to the recovery of $65,000 in stolen property

Sean Talbot, Assistant News Director

Tags: Guadalupe County, Crime

Seguin – More than 30 people were arrested in Guadalupe County as part of an operation conducted by several law enforcement agencies.

The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted the operation beginning on September 28. Officers arrested 13 people who had felony warrants for their arrests. Another 18 people were arrested on various narcotics and firearms charges. A spokesperson for the Seguin Police Department told KSAT that the arrests are the results of various investigations over the last few months. Most of those arrested are facing drug possession or distribution charges, at least one man was arrested on three counts of aggravated kidnapping and another is facing a robbery charge.

In addition to the arrests, the Task Force also recovered more than $65,000 in stolen property including a stolen vehicle, trailer, and a heavy trencher. The operation also ended with officers seizing a variety of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamines, and heroin.

More arrests are expected.

Sean Talbot is the Assistant News Director at KSAT. He formerly served as the Assignments Manager. He joined KSAT in 2001. He graduated from Texas State with a degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. When he’s not getting our news crews out the door, he’s at home with his wife Lomisa and their two daughters Grace and Sydney.

