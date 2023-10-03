San Antonio resident scratches their way to $3 million lottery lottery game prize

A lucky lottery player in San Antonio scratched their way to a $3 million jackpot last week.

The winning ticket was a $50 500X Loteria Spectacular that was purchased at H-E-B, located at 14087 O’Connor Road on the corner of Nacogdoches Road.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million in the game, which will be closing soon now that all the top prizes have been claimed.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game were one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.