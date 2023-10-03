87º
San Antonio resident scratches their way to $3 million lottery lottery game prize

Claimant elected to remain anonymous

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $400.9 million in total prizes. (Texas Lottery)

A lucky lottery player in San Antonio scratched their way to a $3 million jackpot last week.

The winning ticket was a $50 500X Loteria Spectacular that was purchased at H-E-B, located at 14087 O’Connor Road on the corner of Nacogdoches Road.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million in the game, which will be closing soon now that all the top prizes have been claimed.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game were one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

