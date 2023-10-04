Nationwide photography contest opens for K-12 students

K12 Enrichment Programs hosts a photography contest for students in kindergarten through grade 12 nationwide.

SAN ANTONIO – A nationwide photography contest for K-12 students is now open for submissions.

Last year, Lily Thomas, a then-10th-grade student from San Antonio, won the contest.

Hosted by the K12 Enrichment Program, this contest’s theme is “In Focus.”

Students will be able to enter photos in three categories:

DSLR Lens Master - Students will be judged on their technical and artistic skills using a DSLR camera. Criteria judges will consider include composition, lighting and technical quality.

Smartphone Shots - For students at any skill level, judges will consider photos that make you smile. Criteria for this category will

Film Photography - For those who shoot on film, judges want to see your skill and style reflected. Criteria for this category will include composition, lighting and technical quality.

For those who participate, students can meet peers with similar interests from across the country, connect with their judges and have a chance at prizes.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prize packages are valued at $1,200, $500 and $400, respectively.

Students must submit their photos by 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 for consideration. For more information and to see a list of rules, click here.