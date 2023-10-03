82º
National Youth eSports franchise expands to San Antonio

The program will begin accepting applications in November

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

XP League participants (XP League)

SAN ANTONIO – A nationally-recognized youth eSports league will soon be expanding to San Antonio.

XP League offers a pro-level, competitive experience for gamers ages 8-17.

Part of the league’s goal is to promote the positive aspects of competitive gaming, emphasizing diversity, community, education and social responsibility.

“Our team of certified coaches will help players learn the importance of positive communication, teamwork and match preparation, all while building confidence and self-esteem,” Glenn Howard, League Commissioner for XP League - San Antonio said.

XP League is the first eSports program to partner with the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) and will act as a STEM-accredited educational experience for their seasonal play and camps, a press release said.

Since moving to San Antonio, XP League has developed partnerships with eSports providers such as eSIX at Six Flags and UTSA’s Roadrunner Gaming.

The partnerships will build a network of positive gaming knowledge and offer a welcoming eSports experience to San Antonio.

Applications will be accepted beginning in November.

Sign-up information is available on XP League’s website.

